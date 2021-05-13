Ronald Geesner Admits to Providing False Information to IRS

Accountant, Ronald R. Geesner admits to providing false information to IRS

CINCINNATI, OH (STL.News) Ronald R. Geesner, 66, of Cincinnati, Ohio pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to providing a false statement to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

According to court documents, since March 2017 Geesner has served as the in-house accountant/bookkeeper at two Cincinnati businesses. When questioned about his role as the internal accountant/bookkeeper of the businesses, Geesner lied to IRS agents to conceal his true earnings. As a result of his concealment the Social Security Administration (SSA) had paid Geesner $31,525 in SSA benefits to which he was not entitled.

False Statement or Representation to an Agency of the United States carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“

When bookkeepers and accountants are interacting with the IRS, it is important for them to provide accurate and honest information,” said Lisa B. Mendelsohn, Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation. “Those who provide false information will be held accountable.”

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio and Lisa B. Mendelsohn, Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office, announced the plea entered before Senior U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ebunoluwa A. Taiwo and was investigated by special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation and the Office of Inspector General, Social Security Administration.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today