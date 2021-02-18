General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

ByEditor 4

Feb 18, 2021 , , , ,
Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Judge sentences St. Louis County man, Roman Frenchie for role in fentanyl distribution ring

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) United States District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Roman Frenchie to 60 months in prison .  The 22-year-old Overland, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Beginning in 2018 and continuing until November 20, 2019, Frenchie and his co-conspirators began distributing large quantities of fentanyl in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.  Their initial supplier was Juan Gonzalez, who was charged in a separate indictment with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute both fentanyl and methamphetamine.  Gonzalez continued to supply Frenchie and his co-conspirators until DEA and U.S. Marshals arrested Gonzalez in September 2019.  Prior to his arrest, Gonzalez would either ship fentanyl through mail or hand-deliver the narcotics to co-conspirators who traveled to Arizona at the request of co-conspirators including Marcius Futrell.  Futrell was also charged with drug conspiracy in the same case as Gonzalez.  While Gonzalez and Futrell were fugitives from the charges in that indictment, they continued to conspire with Frenchie and others to distribute fentanyl.

After September 2019, Frenchie and his co-conspirators then obtained another source of fentanyl in Arizona and continued their distribution.  Once the raw fentanyl arrived in the the St. Louis area, co-conspirators would “cut” or “stretch” the fentanyl with products like Dormin to increase its volume and their profit.  The cut fentanyl was then put in capsules and sold by members of the conspiracy.  The conspiracy was responsible for distributing in excess of four kilograms of fentanyl.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, St. Louis County and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated this case.  Assistant United States Attorney Paul D’Agrosa is handling this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Rickie Foy Convicted of Conspiring to Steal Cash

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Brayan Gonzalez Sentenced for Role in Waterbury Drug Ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Lottery: Katrice Evans Picks up $127,063 Jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

NC Lottery: Lee Tankard Wins $268,132 jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4