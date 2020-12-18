Rogersville: Thomas Ray Harris Pleads Guilty To Firearm Possession

Rogersville Man, Thomas Ray Harris Pleads Guilty To Firearm Possession

GREENEVILLE, TN (STL.News) On December 17, 2020, Thomas Ray Harris, 41, of Rogersville, also known as “Tommy Gun,” entered a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker in Greeneville.

Harris was charged with felony possession of a firearm after being convicted of an offense punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year (felon in possession of a firearm). The six-count indictment charged Harris and his co-defendant, Amanda Dawn Massengill, 34, of Rogersville, with several firearms and narcotics offenses.

The co-defendant, Amanda Massengill, previously entered a guilty plea to Count One, which charges that she possessed more than five (5) grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. Massengill is also pending sentencing before Judge Corker.

The investigation was conducted by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office. As a part of his plea agreement, Harris agreed to a sentence of 192 months of imprisonment followed by a 5-year term of supervised release should the Court determine that he is an Armed Career Criminal.

Assistant U.S. Attorney B. Todd Martin represented the United States in court.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today