Rogers: Juan Garcia-Maldonado Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

Rogers Man, Juan Garcia-Maldonado Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

Fayetteville, AS (STL.News) David Clay Fowlkes, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that Juan Garcia-Maldonado, age 47, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearings in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Fayetteville Resident Office assisted by detectives and officers with local law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the distribution of methamphetamine in the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of this investigation, law enforcement identified Garcia-Maldonado, as a distributor of methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas. In January of 2020, agents with the DEA, operating in an undercover capacity, purchased multiple ounces of methamphetamine from Garcia-Maldonado.

The methamphetamine purchased was subsequently sent to the DEA laboratory in Miami and tested positive for 79.7 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Garcia-Maldonado was indicted by a federal grand jury in March of 2020 and entered a guilty plea in August of 2020.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today