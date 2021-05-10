Roeuth Korm Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Stockton Man, Roeuth Korm Sentenced to over 3 Years in Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Roeuth Korm, 33, of Stockton, was sentenced today to three years and three months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on July 26, 2019, deputies encountered Korm near East Waterloo Road in Stockton. Korm was on parole and subject to search. When deputies searched his car, they found a Glock semi?automatic handgun. Korm has been convicted of several felonies and is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

This case was the product of an investigation by the San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tanya B. Syed and Cameron Desmond prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today