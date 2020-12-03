Rocky Top: Warren Calvin Lavender Indicted For Oak Ridge Bank Robbery

Rocky Top Man, Warren Calvin Lavender Indicted For Oak Ridge Bank Robbery

KNOXVILLE, TN (STL.News) A federal grand jury in Greenville, Tennessee, returned a one count indictment on November 18, 2020 against Warren Calvin Lavender, 31, of Rocky Top, Tennessee charging him with robbing the One Bank of Tennessee Bank in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Lavender entered a plea of not guilty to the charges in the indictment on December 3, 2020. Lavender will remain in custody pending trial, which has been set for December 28, 2020, in front of United States District Judge Travis McDonough.

Details of the robbery can be found in the criminal complaint and supporting affidavit on file with the U.S. District Court. According to the affidavit, on October 23, 2020, Lavender entered the One Bank of Tennessee Bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The arrest of Lavender is the result of the joint efforts of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the Oak Ridge Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia F. Davidson will represent the United States in court proceedings.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment constitutes only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until his or her guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

