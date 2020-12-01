Rocky Mount: Antonio Devon Lynch Sentenced for Robberies

Rocky Mount Man, Antonio Devon Lynch Sentenced for Robberies

WILMINGTON (STL.News) A Rocky Mount man was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison for several robberies.

According to court documents, Antonio Devon Lynch, 34 of Rocky Mount, NC, was named in an Indictment, filed on June 3, 2020 charging him with four counts of interfering with commerce by robbery. On August 27, 2020, Lynch pled guilty to two of those counts.

According to the investigation, on September 27, 2019, Lynch robbed the Fuel Doc Citgo gas station located on Cokey Road in Rocky Mount using a knife to threaten the cashier. On September 30, 2019, Lynch robbed the Sheetz gas station located on Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount using a gun to threaten the cashier and Sheetz employees. Crime Stoppers tips from citizens and the investigation by law enforcement officers led to Lynch’s arrest for the crimes. Officers later determined that the gun used by Lynch was a pellet gun.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Rocky Mount Police Department conducted the investigation. The District Attorney’s Office for Edgecombe, Nash and Wilson Counties also assisted with the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Parris prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

