Rockwell Automation: Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

MILWAUKEE, WI (STL.News) Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is scheduled to report its first quarter fiscal 2021 results on Tuesday, January 26, before the market opens. The release will be posted on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

A conference call to discuss the quarterly results will be held at 8:30 a.m. EST on January 26. This call will be audio webcast and accessible on the Rockwell Automation website. Presentation materials will also be available on the website prior to the call.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing the following numbers: +1 (833) 714-0916 in the U.S. and Canada; +1 (778) 560-2692 for other countries. Use the following passcode: 9438568. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Both the presentation materials and a replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Rockwell Automation website through February 26, 2021.