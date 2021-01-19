Rockwell Automation Completes the Acquisition of Fiix Inc., Cloud Software Company for Leading Edge Maintenance Solutions

MILWAUKEE, WI (STL.News) Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has completed the acquisition of Fiix Inc., an AI-enabled computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Fiix’s cloud-native software helps companies to schedule, organize and track equipment maintenance. It connects seamlessly to business systems and drives data-driven decisions. The addition of Fiix advances Rockwell Automation’s software strategy and enhances capabilities in the company’s Lifecycle Services business, which provides a full range of industrial automation services to help customers maximize the value of their production assets, systems, plants, and processes. Additionally, it underscores Rockwell Automation’s focus on helping customers be more sustainable. Through a CMMS, businesses can operate more efficiently by reducing waste and energy use.

Fiix will be reported as part of Rockwell Automation’s Software & Control operating segment.

Rockwell announced its intent to acquire Fiix in November 2020 and the transaction closed in December 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.