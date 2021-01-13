Rockford: Gary Wilson Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

Rockford Man, Gary Wilson Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

ROCKFORD (STL.News) A Rockford man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on charges of producing child pornography and committing felony sex offenses while he was required to register as a sex offender.

GARY WILSON, 50, was charged with four counts of producing child pornography via the internet and one count of committing a felony offense involving a minor when he was required to be registered as a sex offender.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The Rockford Police Department assisted in the investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Love.

According to the indictment, between June 2018 and April 2019 Wilson knowingly enticed four minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, and then transmitting the depiction via the internet. The indictment also alleges that the production of child pornography by Wilson occurred while he was required to be registered as a sex offender.

The public is reminded that an indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Each count of producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years. The count of committing a felony offense involving a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in federal prison that must be served after any sentence for production of child pornography is completed.

