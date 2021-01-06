Rochester: Trisha Cassidy Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Credit Union

Rochester Woman, Trisha Cassidy Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Credit Union

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Trisha Cassidy, 55, of Rochester, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer to bank fraud. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that on February 20, 2018, the defendant opened a checking account at a branch of Summit Federal Credit Union located within the Western District of New York. Between February 20 and March 30, 2018, Cassidy executed a scheme attempting fraudulently to obtain money from the credit union. The defendant presented checks for deposit into her account that she knew had been altered without the payor’s knowledge or permission. Alterations to checks included changes to the payee’s name and the dollar amount of checks. During the course of the scheme, Cassidy attempted to obtain a total of $154,756.05 in funds, with the credit union suffering a loss of $45,367.50.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Treasury, Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Sally Luttrell.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 13, 2021, before Judge Larimer.

