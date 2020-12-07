Rochester: Michael Regan Charged With Production Of Child Pornography

Rochester Man, Michael Regan Arrested, Charged With Production Of Child Pornography And Enticement Of A Minor

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Michael Regan, 38, of Williamsville, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with production of child pornography and enticement of a minor. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan P. Cantil, who is handling the case, stated that on December 2, 2020, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force was contacted by the Buffalo Police Department, which believed that the defendant was engaged in a sexual conversation with a 13 year-old-girl (Victim) through social media. According to the complaint, Regan, who identified himself as “Jason,” and the Victim met over Snapchat in late July and continued to chat over the next several weeks on social media. The chats were often sexual in nature with the defendant requesting that the victim send him naked photographs. In August, there was sexual contact between Regan and the Victim. At one point, the defendant claimed to be a Cheektowaga Police Officer.

The defendant made an initial appearance this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr. and was held pending a detention hearing on December 8, 2020.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

