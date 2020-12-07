Rochester: Freedom Lee Sentenced On Drug And Gun Charges

Rochester Man, Freedom Lee Sentenced On Drug And Gun Charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Freedom Lee, 26, of Rochester, NY, who was convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, was sentenced to serve 69 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassie M. Kocher, who handled the case, stated that at approximately 2:50 a.m. on April 22, 2019, Rochester Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of 1210 North Clinton Avenue in Rochester. The defendant was identified as the passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, police officers recovered from Lee approximately 54 vials of cocaine; approximately 192 yellow glassine bags containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl; approximately 15 white glassine bags containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl; a plastic bag containing a mixture of heroin and cocaine; five yellow glassine bags containing fentanyl; a 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition; and $1,632 in United States currency, which represented proceeds from his drug sales.

The case was brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as part of its Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative. PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Rochester Police Department, under the direction of Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

