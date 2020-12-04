Rochester: Bryson McBride Pleads Guilty To Drug And Gun Charges

Rochester Man, Bryson McBride Pleads Guilty To Drug And Gun Charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Bryson McBride, 22, of Rochester, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Moynihan, who is handling the case, stated that on May 16, 2019, at a residence on Baycliff Drive in Rochester, the defendant possessed a quantity of cocaine, which was packaged for distribution. McBride also possessed quantities of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. In addition, the defendant possessed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol with an obliterated serial number.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Rochester Police Department, under the direction of Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Siragusa.

