Rochester: Aaron Graff Pleads Guilty To Possession Of A Machine Gun

Rochester Man, Aaron Graff Pleads Guilty To Possession Of A Machine Gun

CONTACT: Barbara Burns

PHONE: (716) 843-5817

FAX #: (716) 551-3051

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Aaron Graff, 44, of Rochester, NY, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer to possession of a machine gun. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Moynihan, who is handling the case, stated that Graff was arrested after members of law enforcement intercepted and searched a package sent to him from an address in China. Officers found the package contained a Glock® conversion device which, when installed on a Glock® semi-automatic pistol, allows the pistol to discharge ammunition in fully automatic mode.

On May 24, 2019, investigators delivered the package containing the device to Graff and then searched his residence pursuant to a search warrant. During the search, officers found the intercepted Glock® conversion device, as well as a second Glock® conversion device which the defendant admitted to ordering about a month earlier.

The plea is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly. Additional assistance was provided by the United States Postal Inspection Service, under the direction of Inspector-in-Charge Joseph W. Cronin of the Boston Division; the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Barry Chase; the Irondequoit Police Department, under the direction of Chief Alan Laird; and Customs and Border Protection in New York.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 12, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. before Judge Larimer.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

