Robeson County: Michael Anthony Locklear Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

Robeson County Man, Michael Anthony Locklear Sentenced to More Than 16 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) A Robeson County man was sentenced today to 195 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine and 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base (Crack) and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

According to court documents, Michael Anthony Locklear, 39, was charged at the conclusion of an investigation which revealed that he was a significant drug distributor in the Rowland, North Carolina area. After receiving numerous complaints from members of the community regarding suspected drug sales at Locklear’s residence, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple search warrants at that location to recover cocaine, cocaine base, items used to package drugs for sale, and numerous firearms. Further investigation revealed that Locklear had been involved in dealing kilograms of cocaine and cocaine base (crack) between 2016 and August of 2019.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline L. Webb prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

