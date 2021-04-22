Robeson County: Lynn Gatlin Convicted of Multiple Crimes

Robeson County Man, Gary Lynn Gatlin Convicted of Firearm Charges and Assault on Federal Officers

NEW BERN, N.C (STL.News) A federal jury convicted a Robeson County man yesterday on multiple firearm charges and for assaulting two federal officers.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Gary Lynn Gatlin, 50, was charged with a 3-Count Superseding Indictment on April 15, 2020. Evidence presented at trial showed that on February 8, 2019, two Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) agents were conducting surveillance on Water Tower Road in Orrum, North Carolina on suspicion of firearm trafficking. While sitting in their vehicle, they were approached by the defendant, Gary Gatlin, who accused them of being on his property and threatened to blow their heads off. Gatlin left and returned a few minutes later carrying a pump action shotgun. Gatlin fired a shot into the air and then fired two more shots at the vehicle. Both officers identified themselves as police. In response, Gatlin crouched down, reloaded his shotgun, and fired two more shots into the vehicle before the officers escaped.

Officers with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to search for Gatlin and recover evidence. While searching the property, they recovered five empty 12-gauge shotgun shell cartridges. They also recovered a Mossberg Maverick Model 88 shotgun. A firearm examiner determined that the Model 88 shotgun fired the shells recovered on the scene. In addition, officers executed a search warrant at 888 Water Tower Road, Gatlin’s residence, and recovered additional firearms.

A review of Gatlin’s criminal history shows that he pled guilty to common law robbery in Robeson County in 2008, which is a class G felony.

Gatlin faces a mandatory minimum of 120 months in prison when sentenced during the September 7, 2021 term of court.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan accepted the verdict. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chad E. Rhoades and Robert J. Dodson are prosecuting the case.

