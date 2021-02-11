Robert Tyrone Sentenced on Federal Firearms Charges

Robert Tyrone Kimbrough Arrested in Sabine Parish Sentenced on Federal Firearms Charges

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Robert Tyrone Kimbrough, 35, of Many, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter to 120 months (10 years) in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

On July 5, 2018, law enforcement officers with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimbrough in Many, Louisiana, on an outstanding warrant. Law enforcement officers obtained consent to search the apartment Kimbrough was in and found a bag in a closet containing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Agents also found another firearm in the same closet. Kimbrough admitted that the firearms were his and that he knew the serial number was obliterated from the firearm. Kimbrough has a previous felony conviction for aggravated robbery in 2010 which prohibited him from possessing any firearms. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges on September 1, 2020.

The ATF and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today