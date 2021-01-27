Robert Rasean Smith Charged With Federal Firearm Violation

Nashville Murder Suspect, Robert Rasean Smith Charged With Federal Firearms Violation

NASHVILLE, TE (STL.News) January 27, 2021 – Robert Rasean Smith, 28, of Nashville, was charged yesterday with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith was wanted for the murder of an individual on November 14, 2020, outside of the Wireless Z store on D.B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard in North Nashville. On December 5, 2020, officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department located Smith sleeping in a car in the area of Haynes Park Court and arrested him. At the time of his arrest, Smith had a .45 caliber pistol in his waistband. Smith is a convicted felon and under federal law, is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Smith’s prior felony convictions listed in the complaint include convictions in May 2011 for attempted aggravated burglary, for which he received a two-year prison sentence; aggravated robbery, for which he received an eight-year prison sentence; and evading arrest, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison.

If convicted of the instant offense, Smith faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire is prosecuting the case.

The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

