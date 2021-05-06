Robert Lee Martin Sentenced For Possessing Images, Videos

Orange Park Senior, Robert Lee Martin Sentenced To 27 Months In Federal Prison For Possessing Images And Videos Of Child Sex Abuse

Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Robert Lee Martin (66, Orange Park) to 27 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for possessing images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Martin had pleaded guilty on February 6, 2020.

According to court documents, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations executed a federal search warrant at Martin’s home in November 2018, after receiving a cyber tip that an image depicting child sexual abuse had been uploaded over the internet from the residence. Martin was at the home and told the HSI agents that he has a problem and that he has been “fighting it forever.” Martin explained that he keeps a laptop computer at his friend’s house that he uses to “look at the stuff,” referring to child exploitation materials. Subsequent seizure and forensic examination of this computer revealed that it contained more than 700 images and 8 videos depicting minors being sexually abused, including very young children.

“This child predator is now securely behind bars and our community is safer as a result thanks to the law enforcement partnership between HSI Jacksonville and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office,” said HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly S. Karase.

It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today