Robert Joseph Marder Pleads Guilty to Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

(STL.News) A man pleaded guilty today in federal court for assaulting a woman with a piece of door trim that had a nail protruding from it, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Robert Joseph Marder, 31, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country. As part of the plea agreement, Marder will serve between 70 and 87 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell will determine the final sentence at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 5, 2021.

On May 29, 2020, Marder showed up at a former girlfriend’s home and became aggressive. The woman, accompanied by children, attempted to leave the apartment. The defendant followed her to her car, so she ran back to the apartment and locked the doors. Marder kicked in the door causing the door trim to break. He then exited the apartment but came back through a window and continued the argument. While the victim was holding a three-month old child, Marder picked up a piece of trim with a nail sticking out of it and struck the victim multiple times on her forehead, shoulder and back of the head.

During the assault, the apartment’s security officers heard screaming. After arriving at the apartment, they witnessed Marder striking the victim with the trim. Security detained Marder and called police. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Marder is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin G. Bish and Benjamin D. Hargrove are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today