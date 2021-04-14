Robert Dayon Dumas Sentenced For Armed Robbery Spree

Wesley Chapel Man, Robert Dayon Dumas Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Armed Robbery Spree

Tampa, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Robert Dayon Dumas (26, Wesley Chapel) to 25 years in federal prison for robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. The Court also ordered Dumas to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used in the robberies, and to make restitution to the victims.

Dumas had been found guilty on January 25, 2021, following a bench trial.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, during a one-week span in February 2018, Dumas used a gun to rob five Wesley Chapel businesses, including a gas station, a hotel, and a cell phone store. During the robberies, Dumas held victims at gunpoint, including a woman and her two-year-old granddaughter. He also threatened to shoot victims if they did not do what he said, at one point firing his gun above a victim’s head and stating, “the next one goes in your head!” In total, the robbery spree netted just over $2,000.

This case was jointly investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Carlton C. Gammons.

