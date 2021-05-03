Robert Adkins Pleads Guilty to Meth Trafficking, Firearm Charges

Alexandria Man, Robert Adkins Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking and Firearm Charges

CONCORD (STL.News) Robert Adkins, 33, of Alexandria, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 25, 2019, the Andover Police Department was investigating the theft of logging equipment. While at the suspect’s home, the suspect arrived home in his truck with Adkins as his passenger. While executing a search warrant for the suspect’s truck, they located a backpack belonging to Adkins. Inside the backpack they located identification for Adkins, a digital scale and a locked case.

After obtaining another search warrant for the backpack and locked case, investigators found a handgun, a loaded magazine, 36 grams of methamphetamine, and drug packaging materials. The handgun had been reported stolen from Ashland, New Hampshire.

Adkins is scheduled to be sentenced on August 10, 2021.

“Armed drug traffickers pose a serious danger to public health and safety,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “Thanks to excellent police work and law enforcement collaboration, this armed drug dealer is no longer able to sell methamphetamine. As this case demonstrates, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug traffickers who threaten the citizens of the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Andover Police Department, Danbury Police Department, and Alexandria Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Walsh.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today