Ringgold: James Coleman Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Drug Trafficker, James Coleman from Ringgold, Louisiana Sentenced to Federal Prison

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that James Coleman, 44, of Ringgold, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 132 months (11 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Coleman was involved in a drug trafficking organization that was selling illegal narcotics and was charged in a federal indictment with drug offenses. The investigation that led to these charges began in January 2017. Law enforcement agents learned that Coleman and others were distributing and possessing methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Their investigation revealed that Coleman purchased illegal narcotics from other co-conspirators and then distributed them to various individuals in and around the Ringgold, Louisiana area.

During the investigation, law enforcement agents obtained authority to intercept phone calls on a cell phone belonging to a co-defendant. On several occasions, agents intercepted phone calls wherein Coleman discussed drug trafficking. Agents also conducted controlled purchases of narcotics from Coleman between January 1, 2017 and June 2018. Each purchase took place in the Ringgold area and was video and audio recorded. The narcotics purchased during the controlled buys were sent to the lab for analysis and it was determined that Coleman sold 9.3 grams of crack cocaine and 125.74 grams of pure methamphetamine.

The FBI and members of its Northwest Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force, which included officers from the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police, conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison L. Duncan prosecuted the case.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today