General

Rincon: Jeffrey Parker sentenced for violating patient privacy

ByEditor 4

Feb 23, 2021 , , , ,

Fake whistleblower, Jeffrey Parker sentenced to federal prison for trying to frame a former acquaintance for violating patient privacy

Man created fake email accounts, used others’ identities

SAVANNAH, GA (STL.News) A Rincon man who portrayed himself as a whistleblower while falsely accusing a former acquaintance of violating patient privacy has been sentenced to federal prison.

Jeffrey Parker, 44, of Rincon, Ga., was sentenced to six months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood after pleading guilty to one count of False Statements, said David H.  Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.  Parker also was fined $1,200 and after completion of his prison term must serve three years of supervised release.  There is no parole in the federal system.

“Our law enforcement partners work tirelessly to protect the community by solving real crimes, and cases like this only divert time and resources from critical tasks,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes.  “Jeffrey Parker’s fake complaint needlessly alarmed the victim and health care workers, but his scheme ultimately unraveled under the questioning of a perceptive FBI agent.”

As outlined in court documents and testimony, Parker admitted that he “engaged in an intricate scheme” in October 2019 when he contacted the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to claim that a former acquaintance had violated privacy provisions of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Parker created email addresses using the names of real individuals and pretended to be these individuals to make it appear as if the acquaintance committed a crime.  He sent the emails to the hospital where the acquaintance worked, to the DOJ, and to the FBI, and then claimed to have received threatening messages in retaliation for acting as a whistleblower.  FBI agents quickly responded by acting to ensure Parker’s safety and investigate his allegations, and under subsequent questioning, Parker admitted concocting the scheme in an attempt to harm the former acquaintance.

READ
Sioux Falls Man Levi Shanteau Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

“Many hours of investigation and resources were wasted determining that Parker’s whistleblower complaints were fake, meant to do harm to another citizen,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.  “Before he could do more damage, his elaborate scheme was uncovered by a perceptive agent and now he will serve time for his deliberate transgression.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Schwedler.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Suliman Indicted To Provide Material Support To ISIS

Feb 23, 2021 Editor 4
General

Hartford: Elias Guzman Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl, Crack

Feb 23, 2021 Editor 4
General

Macon: Coxton Pleads Guilty To Illegally Possessing A Firearm

Feb 23, 2021 Editor 4