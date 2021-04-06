Rutland Man, Kahliq Richardson Charged with Unlawfully Possessing Firearm that Killed Another Rutland Man

(STL.News) The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Kahliq Richardson, 18, of Rutland, Vermont, was arrested yesterday evening for unlawfully possessing a firearm. Richardson is scheduled to appear remotely this afternoon for an initial appearance before the Hon. Kevin J. Doyle, United States Magistrate Judge.

According to the complaint filed earlier today, on Saturday, April 3rd, Rutland City Police responded to a shooting at the Quality Inn on South Main Street. In Room 100, they located a deceased male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, a tan Taurus 9mm pistol, assorted ammunition, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Witnesses identified Richardson as having possessed a tan firearm in the days prior to the shooting. Richardson subsequently reported to law enforcement that he had used cocaine base in Room 100 of the Quality Inn on the evening of April 3, 2021. Richardson also admitted to being in possession of the tan Taurus firearm, and that the firearm had accidentally discharged. Law enforcement subsequently searched Richardson’s bedroom, locating suspected marijuana and one 9mm ammunition cartridge. Law enforcement also ascertained that Richardson had been served with a final Relief From Abuse order on January 29, 2021, following an incident of domestic violence reported by Richardson’s ex-girlfriend.

Richardson was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on April 5, 2021 on a charge of manslaughter related to the shooting at the Quality Inn. Following the hearing, Richardson was arrested by an FBI Task Force Officer for Richardson’s possession of a firearm while an unlawful user of controlled substances and after having been served with a relief from abuse order, both in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g).

The United States Attorney emphasizes that the charge against Richardson is merely an accusation and that he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted of the charged offense, Richardson could face up to ten years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and a period of federal supervised release. Any sentence will be formulated through consultation of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and consideration of Richardson’s personal history and characteristics.

AUSA Wendy Fuller is prosecuting the case for the government. Richardson is represented by Mark Kaplan, Esq.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting firearm use and possession crimes; prioritizes prosecuting persons who make false statements when attempting to obtain firearms; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concerning persons who attempt to obtain firearms illegally; coordinates responses to persons prevented from obtaining firearms for mental health reasons; and ensures the use of modern intelligence tools and technology to focus on the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today