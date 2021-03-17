Ricardo Rogers Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Kilogram-Level Drug Distributor, Ricardo Rogers Sentenced To Second Federal Prison Term

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) A Wilmington man was sentenced on March 10, 2021 by The Honorable Leonard P. Stark, Chief Judge, United States District Court for the District of Delaware, to 10 years in prison for possessing more than five kilograms of cocaine, as well as marijuana and MDMA (ecstasy), all with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Ricardo Rogers, 47, was a high-level cocaine dealer who received shipments of cocaine into Delaware from Puerto Rico. From approximately December 2016 until December 2017, the defendant received and distributed generally weekly shipments of between one-half kilogram to two kilograms of cocaine. Rogers also sold marijuana and ecstasy. He was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration in January 2018 in possession of six pounds of marijuana. After his arrest, Rogers revealed that he had over 800 ecstasy pills in his car. Because of his extensive criminal record, which includes a federal drug conviction and state convictions for violent crimes, the defendant qualified as a career offender under the United States Sentencing Guidelines.

U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss stated, “As evidenced by the Court’s sentence, repeat drug traffickers who insist upon making the drug trade their profession will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My office and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who continue to engage in a life of crime.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer K. Welsh and investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

