Rhode Island State Police Announces Arrests

Providence, RI (STL.News) On January 10, 2021 at 12:10 AM, Rhode Island State Troopers arrested James Meegan, age 54, of 156 Highland Street Marlborough, Massachusetts, for 1) Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs – First Offense, B.A.C. Unknown, 2) Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test and 3) Duty to Stop for an Accident Resulting in Damage to Vehicle. The arrest was the result of Troopers investigating a hit and run motor vehicle accident and subsequent motor vehicle stop on Route 146 North in the Town of Lincoln. Subject was transported to State Police Headquarters for processing, arraigned by a Justice of the Peace, and released to the custody of a responsible adult.

On January 10 , 2021 at 1:45 AM, Troopers arrested Alexander Lorenzo, age 20, of 14 S Fairview Street Johnston, RI, for 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule II (Crack Cocaine). The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Killingly Street in the Town of Johnston. Subject was transported to State Police Headquarters for processing and held overnight pending arraignment by a Justice of a Peace as a bail violator.