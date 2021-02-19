Rey Omar Pagán-Hernández Indicted For Armed Robbery Of Gas Station In Bayamón

SAN JUAN, P.R (STL.News) On February 10, 2021, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Rey Omar Pagán-Hernández with the armed robbery of gas station, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

According to the indictment, on July 5, 2020, Rey Omar Pagán-Hernández robbed at gunpoint a Toral gas station located at 101 Magnolia Avenue in Bayamón. He stole approximately $800 and merchandise.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Carlos Reyes-Ramos of the Violent Crimes and National Security Section is in charge of the prosecution of the case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation. If convicted, the defendant faces a sentence in excess of seven years in prison.

An indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today