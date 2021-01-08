Restaurant Association Statement: Riots in Washington, DC

Washington, DC (STL.News) National Restaurant Association President & CEO Tom Bené released the following statement on yesterday’s disruption in the nation’s capital:

“Americans from all walks of life are saddened at the disorder and violence in our nation’s capital amidst what is the most sacred tradition of our democracy – the peaceful transition of power. Throughout history, restaurants have been places where people have gathered around the table to share a meal and peacefully engage in civil discourse. As the nation’s second-largest, private sector employer, operating in every community across the country, we cherish that legacy. In the weeks and months to come, we look forward to working together with Congress and the White House to advance our nation’s recovery by addressing the devastating issues facing our industry and this country.”