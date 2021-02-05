Reno: Saybyn Borges Sentenced for Fentanyl Offense

Reno Man, Saybyn Borges Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Offense

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Saybyn Borges, 30, of Reno, Nevada, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and one month in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

Borges pleaded guilty on Aug. 6, 2020. According to court documents on May 21, 2018, in Placer County, Borges sold a confidential source 493 counterfeit oxycodone 30 milligram pills. The pills weighed 52.6 net grams and contained 1.6% fentanyl. Borges thereafter arranged to sell an additional 7,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills to the confidential source. On June 7, 2018, Borges arrived at the agreed-upon location in possession of the 7,000 fentanyl pills. Agents surrounded Borges’ vehicle and attempted to arrest him. Borges used his car to break containment by ramming an unmarked law enforcement vehicle. The car struck a CHP officer, injuring his hand. Borges then drove up to 100 miles-per-hour on a two-lane road, throwing tablets out the window as he fled. He was eventually apprehended. Agents located 3,440 counterfeit oxycodone pills scattered along the road and inside Borges’ vehicle. The pills weighed 367 net grams and contained 1% fentanyl.

This case was the product of investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron L. Desmond prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today