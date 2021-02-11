General

Reeves Charged With Threatening The President of The U.S

ByEditor 4

Feb 11, 2021 , , ,
Reeves Charged With Threatening The President of The U.S

David Kyle Reeves Charged With Threatening The President of The United States Appears In Federal Court

CHARLOTTE, N.C (STL.News) A federal criminal complaint was unsealed in federal court today, charging David Kyle Reeves, 27, of, Gastonia, N.C., with threatening the President of the United States, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.  Reeves was arrested on Friday, February 5, 2021, and had a court hearing this morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler.

Reginald A. DeMatteis, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Secret Service, Charlotte Field Office, joins U.S. Attorney Murray for making today’s announcement.

According allegations in the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, between January 28 and February 1, 2021, Reeves contacted multiple times the White House switchboard via telephone and made threats against President Biden and others.  The criminal complaint alleges that, on February 1, 2021, a Secret Service agent contacted Reeves to discuss the threats.  Reeves allegedly called back the Secret Service agent multiple times throughout the day, and repeated the threats against the President, the Secret Service agent, and others.  According to filed court documents, on the same day, Reeves also contacted the U.S. Capitol Police switchboard and communicated similar threats.

Following today’s hearing, Judge Keesler ordered Reeves to remain in custody.

The charge of making a threat against the President of the United States carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

All charges in the complaint are allegations.  The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The Secret Service is investigating the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney William Bozin, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Thaddeus Ponce pleads guilty to federal threat charge

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

Tymir Wigfall Receives 10 Years in Federal Prison

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

James Mays Pleads Guilty in Prescription Drug Billing Scheme

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Thaddeus Ponce pleads guilty to federal threat charge

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

Tymir Wigfall Receives 10 Years in Federal Prison

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

James Mays Pleads Guilty in Prescription Drug Billing Scheme

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

Mother & daughter sentenced for income tax evasion

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4