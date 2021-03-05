Red Springs: Elliott Brooks Sentenced for Firearms Crimes

Red Springs Man, Martin Elliott Brooks Sentenced to 24 Years for Firearms Crimes

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) A Red Springs man was sentenced today to 288 months in prison for possessing multiple stolen firearms as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, as well as evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, Martin Elliott Brooks, 39, possessed multiple stolen firearms as a convicted felon. On November 26, 2018, the Myrtle Beach Police Department investigated a burglary where multiple firearms were stolen from a hotel room. The investigation established that Brooks, stole an AK-47 rifle, an AR-22 rifle, two handguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Brooks later sold two of those firearms unlawfully.

On December 12, 2018, investigators with the United States Marshals Service, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and Pembroke Police Department located and arrested Brooks on outstanding warrants. During the arrest, Brooks locked himself in a bedroom and fired multiple shots into the ceiling. Several hours later, he surrendered without further incident. Investigators searched the residence and recovered two of the stolen firearms, and an additional firearm.

This case is part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), United States Marshals Service, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Pembroke Police Department, and North Carolina Department of Public Safety Special Operations and Intelligence Unit investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad E. Rhoades prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today