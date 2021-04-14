Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Call with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

(STL.News) Attorney General Merrick B. Garland spoke yesterday with David Lametti, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. In their inaugural conversation, the Attorneys General discussed a number of transborder law enforcement issues, including cybercrime, as well as violence against women, minorities, Indigenous peoples and other historically disadvantaged persons. The Attorneys General discussed their shared commitment to combatting systemic racism and discrimination and to further enhancing bilateral cooperation on law enforcement matters, including through the reinstitution of the U.S./Canada Cross-Border Crime Forum.

