Categories: Politics

Rayburn Travel to the United Arab Emirates and Jordan

Special Envoy Rayburn Travel to the United Arab Emirates and Jordan

(STL.News)  Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn will travel to the United Arab Emirates and Jordan from January 4-7 for discussions with government and civil society leaders, as well as U.S. implementing partners, on the situation in Syria.

In his meetings, Special Envoy Rayburn will underscore the importance of our collective efforts to achieve a permanent, peaceful, and political solution to the Syrian conflict in line with UNSCR 2254.  The Special Envoy will also reaffirm the United States’ commitment to work with international partners on the economic and political pressure campaign against the Assad regime and its enablers, with the goal of bringing an end to violence against the Syrian people and stopping the obstruction of efforts to end the conflict.

Source: STATE.Gov

 

Publisher2

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
Publisher2
Tags: Joel RayburnJordanSyriaUAEUnited States
2 hours ago

Recent Posts

United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations

The United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations (STL.News) The United States and Turkmenistan…

13 mins ago

U.S Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria

The United States Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria (STL.News) The United States condemns…

14 mins ago

Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan

Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan (STL.News)  U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan…

29 mins ago