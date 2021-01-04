Special Envoy Rayburn Travel to the United Arab Emirates and Jordan

(STL.News) Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn will travel to the United Arab Emirates and Jordan from January 4-7 for discussions with government and civil society leaders, as well as U.S. implementing partners, on the situation in Syria.

In his meetings, Special Envoy Rayburn will underscore the importance of our collective efforts to achieve a permanent, peaceful, and political solution to the Syrian conflict in line with UNSCR 2254. The Special Envoy will also reaffirm the United States’ commitment to work with international partners on the economic and political pressure campaign against the Assad regime and its enablers, with the goal of bringing an end to violence against the Syrian people and stopping the obstruction of efforts to end the conflict.

Source: STATE.Gov