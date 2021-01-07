Rayburn Travel to Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Bahrain, Syria

Special Envoy Rayburn Travel to Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Bahrain, and Northeast Syria

(STL.News) Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn traveled to Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Bahrain, and northeast Syria from November 28-December 8.

In Israel, Turkey, and Egypt, Special Envoy Rayburn met with senior officials to discuss the situation in Syria. Key topics included the need to address common threats and to work together to achieve a lasting, peaceful, political resolution to the Syrian conflict in line with UNSCR 2254.

On December 4-5, Special Envoy Rayburn attended the IISS Manama Dialogue. On the margins of the conference, he held consultations on Syria with various counterparts, including the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan.

On December 7, Special Envoy Rayburn traveled to northeast Syria for meetings with Coalition military counterparts, senior officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces, and ranking council members and tribal leaders from the Deir ez-Zour region. Special Envoy Rayburn reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to help meet humanitarian needs and build the stability and security necessary for a better future for the Syrian people.

