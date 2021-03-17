Moses Lake Man, Timothy Richard Ray Riggins Indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Improvised Destructive Device

Spokane (STL.News) Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced the Indictment of Timothy Richard Ray Riggins, age 32, of Moses Lake, Washington, in connection with possession of an unregistered firearm/destructive device, in violation of 26 U.S.C. §§ 5845(a)(8), (f), and 5861(d). If proved, the offense carries a potential penalty of up to ten years in prison, a $10,000 fine, and up to three years supervised release.

According to state court records, in the early morning hours on or about November 3, 2019, Moses Lake Police Department (“MLPD”) received a 911call from a reporting party that Riggins had just assaulted her, stolen her vehicle, and was in possession of a “bomb.” The reporting party advised the explosive device was in a fanny pack and she was concerned for the safety of a mutual friend. MLPD was familiar with Riggins, a documented Norteno criminal street gang member, and knew he had an active felony warrant for his arrest from Washington State Department of Corrections. The reporting party’s vehicle was located, and Riggins was tracked to a nearby residence. After applying for and executing a warrant to search the residence, police found Riggins hiding inside a top-loading washing machine in one of the rooms.

While searching along Riggins’ path of travel from the stolen vehicle to the residence, police found a fanny pack that contained an operable improvised destructive device, more specifically described as a large commercial firework with more than 20 nails taped to the outside, with a large fuse. Two additional similar improvised destructive devices were located near the fanny pack.

This case is being investigated under the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program. PSN is a federal, state, and local law enforcement collaboration to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals responsible for violent crimes in our neighborhoods. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement to specifically identify the criminals responsible for violent crime in the Eastern District of Washington and pursue criminal prosecution.

The charges contained in an Indictment are merely accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case is being investigated by the Spokane Resident Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Moses Lake Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Caitlin Baunsgard, an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today