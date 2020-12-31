Rapid City: Michael Hanson Sentenced for Child Pornography

Rapid City Man, Michael Hanson Sentenced to Federal Prison for Receipt of Child Pornography

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Receipt of Child Pornography was sentenced on December 10, 2020, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.

Michael Hanson, age 63, was sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, $3,000 in restitution, and a $5,000 special assessment to the Victims of Trafficking Fund. Hanson will also be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The conviction stems from Hanson receiving computer images of child pornography, as well as obscene matter, at Rapid City between September 2010 and June 2019.

The investigation was conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.

Hanson was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today