Rapid City: Gordon Cosme Sentenced on Firearm Charge

Rapid City Man, Gordon Cosme Sentenced on Firearm Charge

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person was sentenced by Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Judge.

Gordon Cosme, age 38, was sentenced on March 12, 2021, to five years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The conviction stems from Cosme, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction, possessing a Springfield Armory, .45 auto caliber semi-automatic pistol, which was found after Cosme came into contact with law enforcement officers in February 2019 in Rapid City.

