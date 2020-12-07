Rapid City: Christopher Bell Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Rapid City Man, Christopher Bell Sentenced to 12.5 Years for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man who pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on November 16, 2020, by U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Viken.

Christopher Bell, age 26, was sentenced to a total of 12.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

From approximately September 2019 to April 2020, Bell obtained and distributed methamphetamine in the Rapid City area.

This case was investigated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. UNET is comprised of law enforcement from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the South Dakota National Guard. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

