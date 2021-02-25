General

Rapid City: Calvin Spotted Sentenced for Failure to Register

Feb 25, 2021 , , , ,

Rapid City Man, Calvin Spotted Tail Sentenced for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on February 22, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Calvin Spotted Tail, age 40, was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Spotted Tail was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 14, 2020.  He pled guilty on December 14, 2020.

Spotted Tail was convicted of Sexual Abuse in December 2005.  As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender.  In January 2020, Spotted Tail was released from a term of imprisonment and began a period of supervised release.  At that time, he updated his sex offender registration to reflect that he was residing in Rapid City.  In June 2020, Spotted Tail moved from his registered address and absconded from supervised release.  Thereafter he failed to update his sex offender registration.  An arrest warrant was subsequently issued and on September 25, 2020, Spotted Tail was arrested at a residence in St. Francis, South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Spotted Tail was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

