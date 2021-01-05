Rapid City: Bonnie Jean Estes Sentenced on Firearm Charge

Rapid City Woman, Bonnie Jean Estes Sentenced on Firearm Charge

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, woman convicted of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm was sentenced on January 4, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Bonnie Jean Estes, age 25, was sentenced to time served through January 19, 2021, equal to approximately eight months in custody, three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Estes was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 11, 2020. She pled guilty on November 5, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on December 26, 2019, in Jones County, South Dakota. On that date, Estes was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jose Rodriguez. While driving through Murdo, South Dakota, Rodriguez attracted the attention of a Murdo Police Officer, who attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Rather than stop, Rodriguez led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when Rodriguez’s vehicle became stuck in a field in Lyman County. Rodriguez and Estes fled the vehicle on foot, but were apprehended after a short pursuit. Multiple firearms, including an illegal short-barrel rifle, were located in the vehicle, along with multiple rounds of ammunition.

Rodriguez was also indicted based on his involvement in the incident. On June 30, 2020, he pled guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and was sentenced on September 21, 2020, to 52 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today