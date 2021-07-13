Rantoul Man, Dwayne White Sentenced to 150 Months in Prison for Child Pornography Crimes
URBANA, IL (STL.News) Dwayne White, 56, of the 1300 block of Briarcliff Dr., in Rantoul, Ill., was sentenced to 150 months (12 1/2 years) in federal prison for distribution and possession of child pornography.
On March 8, 2021, White entered a plea of guilty to the indictment. The indictment charged White with two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography between April 2, 2020, and June 18, 2020. White has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest on June 18, 2020.
Following White’s release from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 10 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.
The charges were investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement; the Champaign County Sherriff’s Office; and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led by the Illinois Attorney General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson represented the government in the prosecution.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
More Stories
Statement on Law Enforcement Assistance
Justice Department Statement on Law Enforcement Assistance to the Haitian Government (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Justice released the following...
Justice Department and Board of Elections
Justice Department and Board of Elections of Oneida County, New York, Reach Agreement under National Voter Registration Act and Help...
Huntington: Daniel Legette Sentenced for Crack Cocaine
Huntington Man, Daniel Legette Sentenced for Federal Crack Cocaine Charge HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) A Huntington man caught with crack cocaine...
Company and its Owners Plead Guilty to Violating
Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Company and its Owners Plead Guilty to Violating Environmental and Worker Safety Laws Related to Workers’ 2015...
Two Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Gun Crimes
Two Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Gun Crimes CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) Two men were sentenced to federal prison for...
Florida Department of Children and Families Agrees to Pay
Florida Department of Children and Families Agrees to Pay $17.5 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Liability in Connection with...