Rantoul Man, Dwayne White Sentenced to 150 Months in Prison for Child Pornography Crimes

URBANA, IL (STL.News) Dwayne White, 56, of the 1300 block of Briarcliff Dr., in Rantoul, Ill., was sentenced to 150 months (12 1/2 years) in federal prison for distribution and possession of child pornography.

On March 8, 2021, White entered a plea of guilty to the indictment. The indictment charged White with two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography between April 2, 2020, and June 18, 2020. White has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest on June 18, 2020.

Following White’s release from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 10 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The charges were investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement; the Champaign County Sherriff’s Office; and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led by the Illinois Attorney General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson represented the government in the prosecution.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today