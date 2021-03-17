General

Ramon Rodriguez-Perez Sentenced for Illegally Reentering

ByEditor 4

Mar 17, 2021 , , , ,

Mexican Man, Ramon Rodriguez-Perez Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Reentering the United States After Being Deported Two Times

(STL.News) A man who illegally returned to the United States after being deported was sentenced to eight months in federal prison.

Ramon Rodriguez-Perez, age 34, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States and residing in Storm Lake, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea on January 13, 2021, to one count of illegal reentry into the United States.

At the guilty plea, Rodriguez-Perez admitted he had previously been deported from the United States and illegally reentered the United States without the permission of the United States government.  Rodriguez-Perez was previously deported in November 2016 and April 2017.  Rodriguez-Perez was convicted in a Texas federal court in April 2017 of illegal entry into the United States, a misdemeanor.  He was also convicted in Iowa in 2014 and 2015 for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).  Rodriguez-Perez most recently came to the attention of immigration agents following an arrest in Winneshiek County, Iowa, on state charges in November 2020.

Rodriguez-Perez was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams.  Rodriguez-Perez was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.  He must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term.  There is no parole in the federal system.

Rodriguez-Perez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Harold L. Williams sentenced for Sexual Exploitation

Mar 17, 2021 Editor 4
General

Michael Kendrick indicted For Narcotics And Firearm Charges

Mar 17, 2021 Editor 4
General

El Paso: Daniel Leal Sentenced for Cocaine Trafficking

Mar 17, 2021 Editor 4