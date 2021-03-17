Ramon Rodriguez-Perez Sentenced for Illegally Reentering

Mexican Man, Ramon Rodriguez-Perez Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Reentering the United States After Being Deported Two Times

(STL.News) A man who illegally returned to the United States after being deported was sentenced to eight months in federal prison.

Ramon Rodriguez-Perez, age 34, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States and residing in Storm Lake, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea on January 13, 2021, to one count of illegal reentry into the United States.

At the guilty plea, Rodriguez-Perez admitted he had previously been deported from the United States and illegally reentered the United States without the permission of the United States government. Rodriguez-Perez was previously deported in November 2016 and April 2017. Rodriguez-Perez was convicted in a Texas federal court in April 2017 of illegal entry into the United States, a misdemeanor. He was also convicted in Iowa in 2014 and 2015 for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI). Rodriguez-Perez most recently came to the attention of immigration agents following an arrest in Winneshiek County, Iowa, on state charges in November 2020.

Rodriguez-Perez was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Rodriguez-Perez was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Rodriguez-Perez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today