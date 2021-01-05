Raleigh: Nicholas Travon Edwards Sentenced for Possession of Firearms

Raleigh Man, Nicholas Travon Edwards Sentenced to 72 Months in Federal Prison for Possession of Firearms by a Felon

WILMINGTON, N.C (STL.News) A Raleigh man was sentenced today to 72 months in prison for possessing firearms while being a convicted felon.

According to court documents and information presented in court today, on December 11, 2019, the Raleigh Police Department conducted a search at the residence of Nicholas Travon Edwards, 21. Inside a bedroom safe, RPD officers located a 7.62mm caliber pistol; two 9mm caliber pistols, a model RF-15 5.56 caliber rifle, a .40 caliber pistol, two extended magazines containing 60 rounds of ammunition; 45 rounds of 45mm ammunition; 31 rounds of 9mm ammunition; 37 rounds of .40 ammunition; 30 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm; a .40 caliber extended magazine; a Glock extended magazine with a 31-round capacity; 9 oxycodone pills; 10 plastic bags containing .28 gram of marijuana; 80 grams of marijuana; a rifle mount with a light and laser; a scope; and (10) 9mm rounds. Further investigation revealed one of the firearms was stolen.

Edwards became a convicted felon on November 16, 2017, when he pled guilty to Breaking and Entering in Johnston County District Court. On June 20, 2017, Edwards broke into a building in Wendell, North Carolina, and stole equipment belonging to Traynor’s Tree Service.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II.

The Raleigh Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel W. Smith prosecuted the case.

