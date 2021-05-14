Raleigh County: Van-Horn Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

Raleigh County Man, Frederick Van-Horn Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

BECKLEY, W.V (STL.News) A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug charge.

According to court documents, on December 18, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Beaver residence of Frederick Van-Horn, 42, and found a 9mm handgun, ammunition, $1,697 in U.S. currency and cocaine base. Van-Horn admitted that he possessed more than 23 grams of “crack” cocaine and to having sold fentanyl to confidential informants.

Van-Horn pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on August 27, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Raleigh County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is prosecuting the case.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:21-cr-00052.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today