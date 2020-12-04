Raleigh: Antoine Joseph Harris Sentenced for Firearm Offense

Raleigh Man, Antoine Joseph Harris Sentenced for Firearm Offense

NEW BERN, N.C (STL.News) A Raleigh man was sentenced today to 88 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Antoine Joseph Harris, 29, possessed two firearms on January 23, 2019, in Johnston County, North Carolina. Both firearms were loaded. Harris had multiple prior felony convictions. At the time of this offense, he was on supervised release for a 2014 federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack). Harris received a 72 months sentence on the new charge and a 16 months consecutive sentence in prison for the revocation of the supervised release.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Brown prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

