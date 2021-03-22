Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh and FBI Leaders Condemn Acts of Violence and Discrimination Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

ALEXANDRIA, VA (STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and the FBI condemn all acts of violence, racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the nation and in our communities.

“Hate crimes and discrimination against anyone, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, are reprehensible acts that are contrary to the ideals of our Nation and have no place in our society,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We will not stand still amid the horrific reports of racist and xenophobic acts of violence targeting Asian American and Pacific Islander individuals and communities nationwide. I reaffirm our Office’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that those who perpetrate federal crimes fueled by hate are held accountable, and EDVA stands united with our law enforcement partners in combating these injustices. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are our fellow Americans, and like all human beings, deserve dignity, respect, and the right to live without fear. As part of our collective responsibility to ensure equality and justice for all, I urge members of the community to report hate-based crimes to law enforcement to ensure that anyone who engages in this deplorable conduct can be brought to justice.”

“The Asian American and Pacific Islander community can trust that the FBI is dedicated to investigating hate crimes, which can have a devastating impact and bring fear to entire communities,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “A Core Value of the FBI is respecting the dignity of all those we protect. The FBI is committed to working with all communities to build trust and address the fears they experience due to hate and biased-based crimes, which have no place in our Nation.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia urges the community to be vigilant and to report any suspected hate-based crime to the FBI by submitting an online tip at fbi.gov/tips, by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI, or by calling 911 in an emergency.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today