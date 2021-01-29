Quincee Zohnnie charged with assault with dangerous weapon

Shiprock man, Quincee Zohnnie charged with assault with a dangerous weapon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Quincee Zohnnie, 24, of Shiprock, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, appeared in federal court on Jan. 28 on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Zohnnie was ordered detained pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint, on or about June 14, 2020, Zohnnie allegedly drove by and fired gunshots into an occupied house, intending to cause harm to John Doe. There was a child in the home at the time of the shooting. The alleged incident occurred in San Juan County on the Navajo Nation.

If convicted, Zohnnie faces a minimum sentence of ten years and up to life in prison. A criminal complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison C. Jaros is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today