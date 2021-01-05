Categories: Politics

Qatar crisis: Gulf leaders expected to end embargo at summit

(STL.News) Gulf leaders have gathered in Saudi Arabia for a summit that is expected to see the end of a three-year embargo against Qatar by its neighbors.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani was greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on arrival in al-Ula.

On Monday night, Saudi Arabia reopened its borders to Qatar and a US official said an agreement would be signed.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar after alleging it supported terrorists.

The tiny, gas-rich state denied the accusation and rejected a list of demands issued by its neighbors at the start of the crisis, which included downgrading diplomatic ties with Iran and shutting down the Doha-based Al Jazeera network.

