Qatar crisis: Gulf leaders expected to end embargo at summit

(STL.News) Gulf leaders have gathered in Saudi Arabia for a summit that is expected to see the end of a three-year embargo against Qatar by its neighbors.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani was greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on arrival in al-Ula.
On Monday night, Saudi Arabia reopened its borders to Qatar and a US official said an agreement would be signed.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar after alleging it supported terrorists.
The tiny, gas-rich state denied the accusation and rejected a list of demands issued by its neighbors at the start of the crisis, which included downgrading diplomatic ties with Iran and shutting down the Doha-based Al Jazeera network.
YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News
Assistant Secretary Fannon Travels to Portugal to Promote Responsible Energy Supply Chains (STL.News) Assistant Secretary…
Passing of Nigerian Ambassador to the United States (STL.News) We are saddened by the passing…
Kazakhstan Independence Day (STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the…